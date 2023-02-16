Drivers traveling on U.S. 75 in Osage County may run into delays starting next week, as survey work begins on two bridges.
According to a written release, the Kansas Department of Transportation will condulct a field survey on two bridges beginning Monday, Feb. 20. The bridges go over K-276 and the Marais Des Cygnes River, and are located approximately 4 and 7 miles, respectively, north of the Coffey County line.
The survey is necessary to gather information for the detailed design of the proposed improvements and is estimated to be completed by April 15.
KDOT says a member of the survey crew first will contact property owners and/or tenants for permission to enter private property. Survey activities will include the use of survey instruments on the ground to determine locations of existing features within the survey corridor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.