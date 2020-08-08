Lela Eileen Keighley, of Emporia, entered into rest Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Newman Regional Health. She was 88.
Eileen was born Thursday, September 10, 1931 in Santa Ana, California to Melvin Ellsworth and Ellen Anna (Marshall) Dickens. She married Herbert Keighley on November 12, 1950 in Thayer, KS. As a mother with seven boys and one girl she relied on her God and had a deep faith in Him. She was also an avid gardener and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Lela is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Herbert Keighley; sons, Michael and William “Bill” Keighley; and parents, Melvin and Ellen Dickens. She is survived by her daughter, Janet (Phil) Stout of Aurora, MO; sons, Robert “Bob” Keighley of Kansas City, MO, Wayne (Joan) Keighley of Reserve, KS, Edward “Ed” Keighley of Emporia, KS, John (Debbie) Keighley of Platte City, MO, and Steven (Debbie) Keighley of Corpus Christi, TX; daughters-in-law, Margaret Keighley of Coffeyville, KS and Carol Barnaby of Topeka, KS; 26 grandchildren; and 21 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 14, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Life Church, 1801 Graphic Arts Rd. Pastor Tony Lantz and Pastor Steven Keighley will officiate the funeral service at 1:30 p.m. with interment to follow at Reading Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Life Church in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at
