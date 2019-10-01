Emporia High’s Koey Keough and Alejandrina Herrarte placed third at the Spartans’ home invitational Monday evening.
It was the best performance for E-High, who scored 27 team points on the evening.
“We were so happy and energetic, we were both working really well together,” Keough said. “We were keeping the ball pretty consistent and we both had our moments but we always ended up bringing each other back up.”
That was the case through the first two matches, an 8-6 win and another by an 8-4 margin. In the duo’s third match, communication issues among other things, led to a 6-8 shortcoming to Newton’s lead doubles pair.
The final battle of the day went the way of the Spartans as Keough and Herrarte staked out an 8-3 victory, leading to the third-place finish.
“We put our differences aside and got it back together,” Herrarte said.
Emporia High’s number two doubles pair of Alyssa Dix and Beatriz Ibarra went 2-2 on the day, placing 13th. They dropped their first two matches, but won the third in a tiebreak and finished strong.
In singles play, EHS had three individuals compete, including Dayana Magana who took 10th, going 2-2 on the evening. Kaitlyn Velasquez was 12th and Emily Leihsing placed 13th.
The next action for the E-High girls will be the Centennial League competition on Sept. 7 in Topeka.
