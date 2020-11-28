Emporia State men’s basketball wraps up its season opening three-game road trip at Northeastern State today at 3:30 p.m., looking to go 3-0 in MIAA play for the first time since 2010-11.
Last time out
In a game that saw 12 ties and 14 lead changes with neither team taking more than a four point lead, Emporia State defeated Fort Hays State 68-66 on Saturday in Hays. With 1:39 left Austin Downing got a steal and fed Brenden Van Dyke for a break away dunk that gave the Hornets a 62-60 lead. The Tigers’ Dallas Bailey drilled two free throws with 23.2 seconds left to put the Hornets up 65-62.
Austin Downing led Emporia State with 19 points followed closely by Jumah’Ri Turner with 18 and they were joined in double figures by Mason Thiessen with 11 points. Ten of the 11 Hornets that played scored. Dallas Bailey led Emporia State with seven rebounds.
The Coaches
Craig Doty is 26-34 in his second season at Emporia State. In his eighth season as a head coach at the D2, NAIA, and NJCAA level he is 188-83 with three national championships. In two seasons at Graceland, he was 49-22 and won the 2018 NAIA National Championship in Municipal Auditorium. Prior to Graceland, Doty spent four years as the head coach at Rock Valley College winning two national championships and appearing in three straight NJCAA Division III title games to finish with a 113-28 record. He is 3-2 against Northeastern State.
Ja Havens is in his first year as the head coach at Northeastern State. This is his first meeting with Emporia State.
About the Hornets
Emporia State is 2-0 opening the MIAA schedule with two road wins for just the second time in school history. After two games the Hornets are second in the MIAA in scoring defense and third in field goal percentage defense, 3-point field.
About the Riverhawks
Northeastern State will be making their season debut after their first two games were postponed due to COVID protocols with the RiverHawks. They have a new head coach and only four players return from last season.
Series history
Emporia State leads the all-time series 12-11 and have won three of the last five meetings.
Last time vs. Northeastern State Emporia State cut a 19 point first half lead down to eight to start the second half but could not overcome .579 shooting from Northeastern State in a 93-76 loss in White Auditorium. Starting four freshmen for the second straight game, the Hornets led 9-8 with 17:12 left in the half when the RiverHawks went on a 20-3 run to take a 16 point lead with 11:31 left. The lead reached 19 points with 4:52 left in the half. Duncan Fort hit a three pointer to start the second half to get the deficit to 43-35. Northeastern State used an 11-0 run to take a 58-38 lead with 15:29 remaining. They would push the lead to as many as 25 before settling for the 93-76 win. Keyon Thomas and Justin Williams each had 16 points.
