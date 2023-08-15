I am tired of listening to all the accolades for other countries. It is about time someone talks in a positive way about the U.S. I intend to do so right now.
To me the US is much like our once almost extinct national symbol. At one time there were only about 400 of these birds in the lower US. But even though down, they came roaring back. My son and I once went down to Neosho Rapids, Kansas, on a wintry day to count about 20 Eagles waiting in the trees for frozen dead fish to appear in the turbulence of the rapids. Americans made this recovery happen.
What is my point?
My point is simple. Let’s set back and talk about how great we are and dismiss the noise about China or any other country if anyone fails to bring to light some of what I am about to share.
Regardless of Michael Barone’s tart comment about the 2016 election and our present leadership the U.S will rise again as did our wonderful eagle. His comments at the time (and perhaps now) concerning our politicians was: “For two centuries God or good luck provided Americans with brilliant leaders in times of crisis. It is beginning to look like our luck ran out or that God is on vacation.”
But wait. What about these examples that are seldom brought up or admired? How about:
For 75 years we have been the world’s leader and its greatest hope!
At my advanced age I totally dismiss the doom’s day predictions which predicted our displacement as a world leader by Russia, Japan, China, or the European Union.
Hurrah that American’s life expectancy has increased by 17 years from President Truman’s time to now! Only a total malcontent would lessen this accomplishment and they must be ignored.
What nation would be the primary force to rebuild its enemy as we did for Japan and Germany? Thank you President Truman and Mr. Marshall for creating the Marshall Plan which only America could accomplish.
I recall being a very frightened child in the 1950s. I ran, didn’t walk, to be first in line to have my butt injected with the wonderful polio vaccine that was discovered and developed by Dr. Salk. Thank you fellow American! If I recall I was almost first in line to get my second dose of vaccine, but this time it was much less painful as it was in the form of a sugar cube. Thanks again big time for American know-how!
Thank you President Reagan for having the backbone to put the Soviet Union in the bin of history. This took the American spirit and his great oratory to make this happen!
Do you know which one of our Presidents was mainly responsible for modeling an economic miracle that lifted more than a half billion people from abject poverty in India and China to the middle class? It was because of the United States that this happened.
It’s my opinion that the United States was the primary force that conquered the horrible AIDS scourge. I also suspect that this outbreak of death was the creation of a much less ethical force or nation.
I think that the United States revolutionized the world with its leadership to be the primary force which innovated the internet and the information age.
Mr. Michael Medved says, “Past warnings concerning the United States have suggested that the current tendency to view China as the world’s onrushing, unstoppable hegemon will prove similarly groundless.”
Has there been any other nation that has landed on the Moon that I have missed of late?
There are certainly those who will decry and despise our present trend that results in too many children born without a family, failing schools and homeless camps in our cities, and our other problems. I, for one, have faith that the United State of America is the only nation on earth that can and will solve these problems.
