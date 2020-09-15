John North Ford, working with Ford Motor Company, presented Flint Hills Technical College’s Automotive Technology program with a 2014 Ford Fiesta on September 10 at FHTC’s main campus. The vehicle will be used to provide students with hands-on training, helping prepare them for their careers.
“We are extremely grateful to Ford Motor Company for donating the Ford Fiesta to our Automotive Technology Program and are appreciative of the long relationship we have had with John North Ford, as they were instrumental in making this happen. These strong relationships will help to ensure we continue to provide highly trained Automotive Technicians for the automotive industry for many years to come,” said Mike Crouch, FHTC Vice President of Advancement.
The car is donated through the Ford Automotive Career Exploration program, a partnership program between Ford Motor Company, educational institutions, franchised dealerships and local communities. The intent of the program is to raise awareness and increase interest in career opportunities within the automotive industry.
Representatives from Ford Motor Company, John North Ford and the Emporia community joined FHTC administration, instructors and students at the Emporia campus for the presentation.
For additional information about Flint Hills Technical College visit www.fhtc.edu.
