Several local artists are featured in the Grassroots Arts Center’s 25th anniversary exhibition “Flying Free: 25 Years of Grassroots Art” on display through Oct. 31 in Lucas, Kan.
Millard Harrell, a woodcarver from Emporia, Janet Fish, a Madison-based artist, and metal sculptor Grogan Ebberts, who died in 2009, have pieces on display in the exhibition.
Harrell retired in Emporia after a long career in southwest Kansas as a funeral home director. As a young man is spend time watching his uncle whittle as a downtown business in Paradise, Kan. Now in retirement he enjoys that same pastime and is quite gifted at carving in different types of wood especially fond of cottonwood bark.
Ebberts, who worked in the oil fields in southern Kansas, uses junk parts and scraps from recent oil drilling ventures to create his sculptures.
Fish “makes dolls from intuition” and not patterns. According to the Grassroots Arts Center, Fish considers her creations to be a comedy of errors, intuitive visions, serendipitous opportunities to create.
According to a written release, the display features unique and original works of “self-taught, outsider art” by 121 Kansas artists and 18 artists from around the United States. The exhibit highlights inventiveness and the use of non-traditional materials.
“Works on view include a papier mache circus, limestone carvings, mechanical sculpture, drawings and paintings, fiber arts, and art made from repurposed, recycled, and natural materials,” the release said.
Selections for the exhibition were made by Grassroots Arts Center executive director and founder Rosslyn Schultz. The exhibition is “appropriate for visitors of all ages.”
The galleries, located at 213 S Main St, Lucas, are handicapped-accessible.
Admission is $9 for adults and $3 for children ages 6 - 12. For more information, call 785-525-6118 or visit www.grassrootsart.net. The gallery is open 10 a.m. - 5 pm. Monday - Saturday and 1 - 5 p.m. Sunday, including holidays.
