The Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund, a temporary emergency program used to support homeowners experiencing hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic, is now in the hold phase.
According to a written release from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation, nearly all program funds have been dispersed.
KHRC said the "hold phase" is the second of three closure phases.
On Jan. 30, 2023, households were encouraged to apply for assistance as soon as possible. The program has now received enough applications to exhaust all current funds, ending the "Final Funding" phase. Applications submitted during Final Funding Phase will still be reviewed and processed, subject to available funding.
The closure process will follow three phases. Here’s what this means for Kansas homeowners in need of assistance:
1. Final Funding Phase: On Jan. 30, 2023, homeowners seeking KHAF support were encouraged to apply to be considered for final funding.
2. Hold Phase: The program has received enough applications to fully expend all KHAF funds. Applications submitted during Hold Phase will be placed on hold and will not be reviewed or processed unless sufficient program funds are available.
3. Closure Phase: When all program funds are exhausted the program will close and will stop accepting new applications.
KHAF was established with American Rescue Plan Act funds to help qualifying Kansas homeowners get current on their mortgage payments and avoid foreclosure. Since the program launched in April 2022, KHAF has provided $42,599,772 to 3,797 households.
For more questions, applicants can reach KHAF customer service at 855-307-5423, or review the KHAF closure FAQs. KHRC’s ongoing housing programs will continue to serve Kansans beyond the closure of the KHAF program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.