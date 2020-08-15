Look, I get it. Masks aren’t fun. They are annoying, hot, scratchy, make it literally pointless to apply our favorite shade of lipstick, and no matter how cute the fabric is, they are not (and never will be) fashionable to wear. Ever.
I also get that there is a tremendous amount of debate about the efficacy of wearing a cloth mask to stop the spread of disease. Aside from N95s, it’s pretty difficult to unequivocally claim that cloth masks are the answer to curbing COVID numbers. The debate is real.
There. Those are my disclaimers.
But then, there’s this:
Who wants their kids back in their school building every day?
Who wants to cheer on their favorite football team from a stadium crammed with other screaming fans?
Who wants to meet friends at a local restaurant without the awkwardness of face coverings, 6-foot guidelines, and caution tape blocking off adjacent tables?
If your answer, “I do!” to any of the above, then, we have to wear our masks.
I know for many people it seems like a contradiction in terms to give up your freedom in order to gain your freedom. But that’s how it works, folks. That’s the country we live in.
And actually, it’s nothing new. We’ve been living under governmental mandates, rules, and regulations since we were born — since our nation was born. The thing is, it works so well for us that we don’t even realize that that structure of governance is there. We live in the land of the free because of them.
It’s nice to be able to jump in your car, roll the top down, and — in the words of the Doobie Brothers — “fly down the highway with your foot on the floor,” isn’t it?
That’s because we have laws that keep traffic moving in the same direction, speed limits that keep us safe, and highway regulations that, for the common good, keep things civil on the roadways.
Or take that vehicle, for example, the one you saved you hard-earned money for, the one you’ve actually named because you love it so much. You can sleep easy at night knowing it’s tucked inside your garage and your neighbor isn’t going to come over and just drive it off into the sunset and call it theirs — at least not without some serious consequences.
That’s because there are laws on the books that prohibit that kind of barbaric behavior.
Or take your prescription medicines, the ones that keep your child’s asthma under control, your cholesterol from clogging your arteries, or your loved-ones heart condition from getting worse. We take those for granted too, don’t we?
That’s because the FDA has regulations that tightly control the drug market in the U.S., ensuring we have safe medicines on the market, ones that help us, not kill us. Thank goodness! It sounds crazy, but I’m certainly thankful we don’t have the “freedom” to concoct our own potions at home and sell them to sick or dying friends under the guise of “medicine.”
It’s a privilege to live in the “land of the free,” but it’s easy to forget that the only reason we can do so is because of the laws that allow it.
And wearing a mask is no different. With a sick nation, not much else is really possible.
The 17th-century English political-theorist John Locke wrote, “Where there is no law, there is no freedom,” a premise that our founding fathers used to build our nation upon nearly 250 years ago.
And he was right. True freedom isn’t the absence of law, it’s because of it.
Abiding by the state mandate to wear masks in public places isn’t an infringement on our freedoms. On the contrary, it’s a tool to give us back the freedom of life as we knew it. I don’t know anyone who would agree that a nation under the grip of disease and death is anything close to living a life of freedom. We are seeing it happen right now, in front of our own eyes.
I want life to go back to the good ole’ days before COVID took over. And I don’t know anyone in their right mind who doesn’t.
So instead of thrusting this nation into more of a state of shutdown for even one more minute, can we all just agree that the biggest threat to our freedom is this pandemic — not the wearing of masks.
In the name of the life we all used to know and love, please mask up.
Ashley Walker
Editor
