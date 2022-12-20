He was born April 28, 1949 in Arkansas City, Kansas, the oldest son of Ray and Mary Wickery Scott. Ken attended Tisdale Country School until the start of high school in Winfield. With the family moving, Ken graduated from Lebo High School with the Class of 1967. Ken went on to the Career Academy of broadcasting in 1968, learning all phases of “On Air” positions concerning the radio business.
The 1969 draft brought about changes in his life, when he became a member of the United States Army that April. His two year military obligation included one year in Vietnam, reaching the rank of Sergeant in the infantry.
He was awarded six medals including, a company award, a situation reward for being in hostile territory, a bronze star, a bronze star with oak leaf clusters and two silver stars. He was awarded an honorable discharge and he returned home in February of 1971.
The next month, Ken went back to broadcasting school, The Radio Engineering Institute in Kansas City. He then accepted a position in Wellington, working as a news and sports announcer, being assistant manager and in charge of public affairs. While in Wellington, he worked under the “Friday Night Lights” announcing years of play by play for Wellington High School football games. He received a “Key to the City” from the mayor, for his years of covering the city council meetings.
In 1990, he accepted a position for Krock & Kman radio stations in Manhattan. The GREATEST place to be if you are a wildcat fan! While there, Ken received several awards. The Manhattan Newspaper named him “most admired resident” in 1993, He was named “Manhattan Man of the Year” in 1993. He also received national awards from the Associated Press for breaking the news of the Junction City connection with the Oklahoma City bombings.
He finished up his radio career in Clay Center being news director for KERN and KCLY. His retirement in 2005 brought him back to Lebo, where he became a member of the Lebo Methodist Church. Ken’s faith was his prized possession.
Ken was happy to be a part of the South Coffey County Honor Flight Program, traveling to Washington D.C. in November 2017. It was a very special trip for him and he became life friends with his guardian, Kyra Ohl.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gary Lee. He is survived by a brother, Chuck (Linda) Scott of Oketo, KS; a sister, Kathy (John) Woods and a brother, Rick (Linda) Scott, both from Lebo; 10 nieces and nephews, and 16 great nieces and nephews.
Ken will be honored with a service at the Lebo United Methodist Church on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 10:30 AM. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at the Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo. Burial will follow services at Lincoln Cemetery in Lebo. Memorial contributions may be made to the Harold “Skinny” Spatz American Legion Post #323 of Lebo and sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com.
