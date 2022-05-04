Strong City — Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve will be making waves that will be heard around the country — and maybe even around the world — during an event scheduled from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on May 14.
Members of the Santa Fe Trail Amateur Radio Club radio operators will be operating two amateur radio stations from the park. These “ham radio operators” or simply “hams” as they are often called, will exchange greetings with other amateur radio operators through a program called Parks-on-the-Air.
POTA activity lets hams around the country and the world “visit” state and national parks in a virtual manner — over the air waves, calling attention to the natural and cultural resources of the Kansas prairie.
Members of the Olathe based SFTARC will set up amateur-radio stations at the historic three-story limestone barn located north of the parking lot. Most of the communications will be conducted using voice, but visitors may also be treated to seeing and hearing the Morse code used for communications.
Amateur radio is an educational and enjoyable hobby that lets participants communicate near and far, without a dependency on man-made infrastructures such as the internet or telephone system. Ham radio operators in the U.S. are licensed by the FCC, and among many other activities, are known for being able to provide communication in the aftermath of disasters when other communicants fail or become overloaded.
Amateur radio operators may communicate with each other over the radio by using voice, computers, or even the time-honored Morse code. The Santa Fe Trail Amateur Radio Club website is http://sftarc.org and will have more details about club news and events. Information on POTA can be found at https://parksontheair.com.
The preserve is undergoing some construction on the visitor center and parking lots this summer. Please follow signage as you enter off K-177, Flint Hills National Scenic Byway. The historic mansion and barn are the visitor contact stations for the summer. After parking, make your way to the historic structures where you will be greeted by interpretive park rangers that will help guide your visit.
Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve invites you to discover the meaning of national parks, how your park inspires you — both in personal connections and memorable experiences.
Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is located two miles north of Strong City on Kansas State Highway 177 (the Flint Hills National Scenic Byway) and is a unique public/private partnership between the National Park Service and The Nature Conservancy. For additional information on Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve, please visit www.nps.gov/tapr, email tapr_interpretation@nps.gov, call the preserve at 620-273-8494, or visit the preserve’s Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/NPS.TallgrassPrairie.
To learn more about The Nature Conservancy in Kansas, visit the Conservancy’s website at www.nature.org/Kansas or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TNCKansas.
