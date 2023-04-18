Emporia Gazette news and online editor Ryann Brooks is the Kansas Press Association Journalist of the Year.
Results from the 2023 KPA Awards of Excellence were announced Monday evening.
Brooks, who joined Gazette staff in May 2017 as a reporter, said she was humbled by the recognition.
"There are so many journalists in this state doing incredible work each and every day," she said. "To know that I am walking right beside them is humbling and gratifying. I'm so proud of the work we do at The Emporia Gazette."
The Gazette also racked up eight other first place awards in the Division VI category, two second place awards and two third place awards. The awards include first place in News and Writing Excellence.
Brooks earned first place for her investigative series on the Emporia High School football team hazing incident, first place government/political story for "A ghost no more: Emporia veteran back on the grid," and first place health story for "Continued nursing shortage brings historic need to Newman Regional Health."
Reporter Shayla Gaulding earned first place for her series on the Emporia State University restructuring coverage and first place education story for "Where have all the teachers gone?"
Editor Ashley Walker was awarded first place for editorial writing.
Designers Dan Ferrell and Margie McHaley once again earned first place for front page design.
Sports Editor John Sorce took second place for his feature story, "Emporia State players, staff reflect on the life of Brexten Green."
McHaley earned second place for best community event ad for her advertisement on the 2022 EmporiYUM event.
Brooks earned third place for feature stories for "Homeless in Emporia: Lack of resources, mental illness contribute to homelessness."
McHaley and Ferrell also earned third place for overall design and layout excellence.
The Gazette, and other KPA award winners, will be recognized during the KPA Convention and AOE Celebration in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.