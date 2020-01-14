Robert B. Hoffer Jan 14, 2020 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert B Hoffer died at Midland Care Hospice House in Topeka, Kansas. He was 80. He was a contractor in the nuclear plant industry. No services are planned. The family has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Robert B. 