The Lyon County Commission was asked to consider endorsing a conservative action group's movement to call a Convention of States to amend the United States Constitution during its action session Thursday morning.
Emporia resident Dennis Moseby did not represent the Citizens for Self-Government group officially but spoke in favor of the organization's quest to push state legislatures to vote in favor of a convention.
“It came to my attention that the Coffey County Commissioners, a couple weeks ago, after a presentation, drafted their resolution that they sent to the state legislature endorsing that the state legislature -- both houses -- should vote in favor of the Convention of States,” Moseby said.
The Convention of States is a process outlined in Article V of the U.S. Constitution whereby the states themselves -- rather than Congress -- can make amendments to the Constitution. The process, which has never been used before, requires 2/3 of all states to call for it and 3/4 of all states to ratify any amendments proposed during the convention.
Citizens for Self-Government began its Convention of States in 2013 and it has been endorsed by conservative figures such as Glenn Beck, Ben Shapiro and Sarah Palin. So far 15 of the 34 requisite states -- most of them in the southeastern United States -- have passed resolutions calling for a convention to be held. Some Kansas lawmakers are currently pushing to join that list.
“One of the big things that we believe needs to be done in the Congress of the United States is getting some term limits control on our representatives and our senators,” Moseby told the commission.
He said that he doesn’t necessarily believe that any legislators are bad people, but that the longer that they serve in their roles, “different types of things can start to sway them into power more than what’s good for the people.”
Moseby also said that cutting federal spending and resolving the national debt is another area of interest for those advocating for the Convention of States.
The Convention of States website provides a sample application for states to model their own off of, and that sample defines the goal as “proposing amendments to the Constitution of the United States that impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the federal government, and limit the terms of office for its officials and for members of Congress."
Opponents of taking such a measure -- and they come from both sides of the aisle -- argue that a Convention of States could be dangerous, as it would open up the Constitution to potentially radical changes that could seriously damage the agendas of both the left and right wings.
But Moseby tried to quell those fears, suggesting that anything too ridiculous would not be ratified by the 3/4 majority of states required to do so.
Moseby asked that the Lyon County Commission review the Convention of States concept as well as the endorsement made by the Coffey County Commission in order to come to a decision.
“You should do it, not just because another county does it. You should do it after you discuss it because you really think that the effort is necessary and that the states are at a point where they need to have some voice, more than what we’re getting out of our representatives and our senators in Washington,” Moseby said. “... Whatever you guys decide is fine. You should not feel any less a patriot because you chose not to endorse a resolution.”
The commission thanked Moseby for his presentation but did not discuss the issue further.
The commission also approved the East Logan Subdivision Plat and a conditional use permit request to use the six lots in that area for single-family dwellings. This will allow six new homes to be built in the 1300 block of Road 160.
Commissioner Scott Briggs reminded his fellow commissioners that two weeks ago they had discussed the housing shortage in the area and said that he thought that “this might be one step in [addressing] that.”
The commission also:
Heard an update from Julie Govert Walter of the North Central Flint Hills Area Agency of Aging on the services it provided over the past year.
Gave direction for Lyon County Engineer to begin the process of closing Bridge 959.0-538.5 on Road U North of Road 70. The commission will ask for opinions from the public about whether to rebuild the bridge (which could cost between $150,000 and $250,000) or to tear it down.
Approved the payment of contracted services for the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center and the payment of $1,200 per year for LCECC’s medical consultant.
Heard a public health update from Lyon County Public Health Officer Dr. Ladun Oyenuga. She reported that about 7% of the Lyon County population is fully vaccinated and that the vaccination effort continues.
