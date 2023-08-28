Raymond Arthur Wessel passed away on August 22, 2023. Raymond was born August 1, 1964 in Strong City, Kansas the son of Donald and Donna (Dodd) Wessel.
Raymond graduated from Chase County High School in 1982 then went on to graduate from Pratt Community College and Kansas State University.
Raymond was a professional bull rider. He went to the NFR in 1994 and 1996.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Raymond is survived by his sons, Jake and Luke Wessel; daughter, Jayce Wessel; brothers, Roy and Ryan Wessel; three nephews.
Per Raymond’s wishes there will be no services.
