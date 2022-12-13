A recent editorial tried to string together right-wing talking points and the NAEP report card. The NAEP report card does show a decline in educational performance since 2019. While it is wise to think about improving our schools, I would point out one additional existential element that the author conveniently omitted: the coronavirus pandemic. Numerous studies (much of it ongoing) have demonstrated that — despite best efforts of fabulous teachers — students lost educational momentum when the pandemic first swelled up from nuisance to crisis. It’s known as COVID learning loss. While the editorial from the weekend edition references students identifying as furries (from a lie from Joe Rogan’s podcast and totally unsubstantiated), critical race theory (the new spectre of communism for a new generation of Joseph McCarthys), and attacks on LGBT students and teachers in the guise of despairing about students’ innocence (cue Maude Flanders), there’s not a single reference to COVID-19. If we are going to talk about our school districts and the results of educational assessments, then let us at least have all the facts laid out. Our teachers and students deserve better than to be fodder in the right wing culture war.
Jesse Lobbs
Emporia
