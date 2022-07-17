What first seemed to be an explosion and fire at an east Emporia business turned out to be something else.
An Emporia Fire Department battalion chief explained Sunday that Thermal Ceramics simply had a small mishap on the third floor around 7:15 a.m. Friday.
“They're a fiberglass plant, so they have melting pots full of melt,” Tony Fuller said. “They had a water leak that splashed down in it.”
That splash sent some of the melt out of a pot, onto metal decking. Fire crews found the melt smoldering and hosed it down.
“There was no actual fire, per se,” Fuller said.
The business at 221 Weaver Street was evacuated as a precaution, but no one was injured. Fuller described the damage as minimal, as workers were back inside on the job in about an hour.
