The Emporia State softball team got the bats out on Sunday, scoring 27 runs in two wins on the final day of the Ichabod Invitational at the Hummer Sports Complex in Topeka. The Hornets defeated McKendree 9-6 and run-ruled Minn.-Crookston 18-6 in five innings.
Game 1
The Hornets used a five run fourth inning to get separation and then held on for a 9-6 win against McKendree in their first game of the day.
Emporia State scored two runs in the top of the second to get in front early, but left the bases loaded to only lead 2-0. The Bearcats got a run back in the bottom of the second.
Gabby Biondo reached on an error to lead off the fourth and it would eventually lead to five unearned runs in the inning. The Hornets had four players with RBI singles in the inning while Kelsey Phillips delivered a two run double as Emporia State took a 7-1 lead after four innings. Abbey Ward hit a sac fly that plated Destiny Ojigoh in the top of the fifth to go up 8-1.
McKendree scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to get back in the game at 8-6 headed to the seventh inning. The Hornets picked up an insurance run in the top of the seventh when Cassidy Beem hit a fly ball to deep right field that the outfielder dove for and had it glance off her glove. Beem was able to round the bases for an inside the park homer and give Emporia State a 9-6 lead. Sydney Righi then retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
Beem was three for three with two RBI, two runs scored, a double and a home run to lead the offense.
Game 2
Emporia State exploded for ten runs in the third inning on the way to an 18-6 victory over Minnesota Crookston in the night cap.
The Hornets scored twice in the first and twice in the second to lead 4-1 going to the top of the third. Emporia State sent 14 batters to the plate in the third, getting six hits, two walks, two batters hit by pitch and one reaching on an error. The Golden Eagles answered with four runs in their half of the inning to make it 14-5 after three.
Abbey Ward hit a solo homer over the wall in straight away center field in the fourth to push the lead back to ten runs. The Hornets got two more runs in the top of the fifth to lead 18-5 before Minn.-Crookston scored one in the bottom of the inning before the game was ended by run rule.
Josie Harrison was four for four with three RBI, two runs and a double while Abbey Ward went two for two with three RBI, two runs, a triple and a home run. Roni Raines had a team high four RBI while going two for two with two runs scored.
Kelsey Phillips did not allow an earned run in 4.0 innings while Brylie Bassett pitched a scoreless fifth.
The games followed two wins on Friday and a split double header Saturday.
The Hornets defeated Wayne State 14-13 in their first game and Rockhurst 5-0 in the second game on Friday.
ESU softball team fell to Mo.-St. Louis 9-3 in the first game and came back to defeat Mary 5-4 in their second game to improve to 3-1 on the season Saturday.
Emporia State is scheduled to make their 2021 home debut this weekend at the ESU Classic at the Trusler Sports Complex. The first game for the Hornets will be 3 p.m. Friday, March 5 against Concordia-St. Paul.
