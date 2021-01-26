The Flint Hills Community Health Center Board of Directors heard another report showing its second consecutive year of positive financial growth, Tuesday afternoon.
FHCHC's finances were helped during 2020 thanks in part to Payroll Protection Program loans and provider relief funding, with a year-to-date net income of $1.5 million
Board Member Ron Hanson said, however, that without factoring those funds in the health center still came out ahead.
"Without those, we still would have had a net income of almost $147,000," he said. "I think that should be pointed out, that's notable. That makes two years in a row that we've had positive net income for the year, which is certainly historic for the health center."
Hanson said in order to qualify for provider relief funding, the health center had to show it was experiencing a net decrease in patient revenues. To date, the health center has seen a $238,000 decrease in net patient revenue compared to 2019. Still, FHCHC staff has been able to keep finances relatively stable, he said.
"Despite 2020 being a really tough year, from a financial standpoint I think the management and staff needs to be recognized for this remarkable turnaround," Hanson said.
CEO Renee Hively provided the board with an update to the health center's five-year strategic plan. Originally adopted in 2019 and set to run through 2023, she said the COVID-19 pandemic put some of the health center's projects on hold last year.
One of the largest developments has been the creation of a new mission for the health center. The new mission is "to provide personalized, affordable and quality health care services to all," Hively said.
They also came up with core values for the health center which include integrity, compassion, innovation and stewardship.
Hively said the health center is working on an employee satisfaction survey as well as a "rebranding" with Marketing Manager Justin Ogleby.
Ogleby, a graphic designer, had been hired on as a freelance consultant under former-Marketing Manager Brandon Stiner, Hively said. Now with him being on staff, he can dedicate more time to the project.
The next goal is to complete the rebranding.
Hively said the health center is also looking at increasing staff retention numbers — an area in which they had been hit during the pandemic with staff choosing not to return after being furloughed last year. They are also looking at down-the-road plans for Behavioral Health Director Dr. Dilip Patel's eventual retirement.
The board also:
- Approved credentialing for Jena Dunham, who joined FHCHC as a psychiatric nurse practitioner.
- Accepted an update to the Emergency Paid Sick Leave and FMLA Leave Expansion plan, which is not required. FHCHC will, however, receive a credit it they continue the expanded program.
- Welcomed Gabe Withington to the board as a new member.
The Flint Hills Community Health Center Board of Directors will next meet at noon Feb. 23.
