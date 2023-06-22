Longtime Newman Regional Health CEO Bob Wright will retire this fall, after 10 years with the hospital.
Wright submitted a letter of resignation to the Newman Regional Health Board of Trustees citing Oct. 1, as his effective retirement date. His last day in the office will be Sept. 29.
"I will be 72 on October 3rd, so it is time for me to step aside and let the next generation step in," he said in the letter. "I cannot adequately express how grateful I am to our Board, Medical Staff, Management Team, Employees, and Volunteers for giving me the chance to be a part of this very special place."
Wright's letter said he has also strived to leave things in better shape than he found them.
"I hope that in some small way I did that for Newman," he said. "I know that I am a better person for having been here."
Wright was hired in Oct. 2013, and started his position in 2014. He's worked in hospitals in Illinois and Michigan.
A special meeting was held this week to start the replacement search and another is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Monday.
The board's next regular meeting is at noon on June 28.
