I am saddened by the tactics that incoming administration at Emporia State University utilized to impose a business model at the cost of relationships of trust which had been established over decades of conscientious leadership at this institution of higher learning. It is also concerning that the Kansas Board of Regents no longer inspires the respect it used to, but instead seeks to promote an intellectually bereft micromanagement approach that would replicate the ESU model at other campuses across the state.
The value of a university education goes deeper than dollars and cents; it is a challenge to measure utility if we consider the need in Kansas for thoughtful community members. Slash and burn tactics, such as ignoring tenure commitments, may undercut intangible benefits that accrue to society when educators exemplify more ethical behavior.
Robert Bruce Scott, Ed.D.
Council Grove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.