Thomas Lynn Menke, 71, of Neosho Rapids, passed away on December 7, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Tom was born on December 3, 1948 in Fort Madison, Iowa to Arnold and Dolly Menke (Korte). He married Susan Kramer on July 23, 1977 in Emporia, KS and were blessed with 42 years of marriage.
Tom is survived by his wife, Susan; sons, Tony (Alissa) Menke and Craig (Kelsey) Menke; daughter, Melissa (Dustin) Carson; nine grandchildren, Leo, Carson, Caleb, Emily, Alex, Cohen, Kate, Brooklynn and Cash; brothers, Daniel (Brenda) Menke, Howard (Tina) Menke, Gregory Menke, Eric (Mary) Menke; sisters, Anna (Stan) Thornburg and Susan (Merle) Coffey and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Harold Menke.
Tom retired from Sauder Custom Fabrication in 2012 after 23 years of service. Prior to that he worked for Lyon County Road and Bridge, Daniels International constructing Wolf Creek Nuclear Power Plant and BNSF Railroad.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 6:00-7:30 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Messiah Lutheran Church. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Neosho Rapids.
Memorial contributions to Messiah Lutheran Church or the Thomas Menke Memorial Scholarship Fund can be sent in care to the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
