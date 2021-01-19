The Emporia Lions Club was initiated when the Wichita Lions Club sponsored an organizational meeting June 13, 1921, in Emporia to explore the local interest in developing a Lions Club.
There was obvious enthusiasm for a Lions Club, because when they were chartered five months later, 30 members attended that meeting on Oct. 26, 1921. The Emporia club was the seventh Lions club established in Kansas.
A highlight from that transitional time was the Lions baseball team beating the Rotarians 15 to 8 in a September 1921 game.
The first Emporia president was Louis Bang; he served two terms and was known for his red suspenders. He set the Lions on a path of friendliness and good fellowship that continues today.
Other charter members were: Roland Boynton, E.H. Rees, W.K. Madison, J.B. Brickell, Eugene Lowther, E.J. Lesh, J.R. Harvey, E.C. Ryan, Leonard Fort, F.C. Scott, F.O. Lakin, Jason Austin, Charles Burnap, R.H. Holmes. H.A. Osborn, C.S. Trimble, Harry W. Everett, J.A. Kieffer, Frank Lostutter, R.S. Everett, W.O. Patterson, E.M. Robinson, O.A. Kirkendall, Walter E. Myer, Ralph Page, F.O. Stone, D.W. Morris, George Pierson, George T. Tier. Some names may be familiar to readers.
The Emporia Lions quickly saw the opportunity to be of worldwide assistance when in February 1922 the club sold 41 barrels of flour for relief of the severe Russian famine. The club was also of service to local as well as area needs, including a piano for Newman Hospital and band instruments and uniforms for the Industrial School for Girls in Beloit, Kansas. In December of that first year the club sold $1,300 worth of Christmas Seals and Red Cross Stamps.
Those historical Lions set quite a pace for the Lions who came after. The club’s fellowship and good humor was evidenced in January of 1923 when Dr. Brickell announced the birth of his son and was fined a box of cigars. Yes, that new Lions Club was off to a roaring start!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.