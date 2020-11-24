The Emporia Gazette
Tuesday evening marked the continuation of a longtime holiday tradition in Emporia as the David Traylor Zoo was once again illuminated by the glow of thousands of festive Christmas lights — and almost as many colors — during its annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony.
“The lighting is one of those events that we always hope helps the community get into the holiday spirit,” said Zoo Director Lisa Keith. “This year has been a sad year because we’ve had to cancel all of our large events, but the [Emporia Friends of the Zoo] Board and the City of Emporia really wanted us to move forward with it and make something fun for everyone during this tough time.”
Like with many other events over the past few months, the ceremony was held in a mostly online setting due to the pandemic, but for zoo staff and volunteers, the night still marked a special and meaningful occasion.
“It’s just another way of showing the community how much they matter to us,” Keith said. “It’s important that we let them know how important they are to what we do. The community’s support, whether through memberships, donations or even just volunteering, makes the zoo what it is. We couldn’t do it without them.”
This year, John and Jill Newland and their family had the honor of flipping the switch for the lights. The honor is one of the top prizes during the annual EFOZ auction each year.
Although the overall length of lights had to be reduced this year to accommodate ongoing construction and renovations, Keith said several new decorations were able to be installed in the meantime. She hopes they’ll be a continued draw for visitors throughout the next few weeks, with lights set to be turned on each day from 6 p.m. to midnight throughout the remainder of the year.
“We have 36 new animal ornaments throughout the whole lighting area,” Keith said. “So, on the whole northwest side of the zoo people are going to see some new animal figurines, and we did add several thousand more feet of the new LED lights to add something extra to the Mission Madagascar exhibit and all the walkways. We’ll have just under 10,000 feet of lighting this year. In years past, we’ve hit around the 20,000 mark, but with half the zoo being closed with no electricity on that end, it would’ve been hard to beat.”
