Match Day 2022 is Today and Food For Students needs your donations. From $1 to $1000, ALL donations are matched on Match Day which is BIG NEWS for FFS, because that means your donation goes TWICE as far!!
Since each bag costs approximately $10, on Match Day a $50 donation will not just fill 5 bags, but 10! Food For Students provides weekend to-go bags of food to students in Emporia schools who come from food-insecure households. One hundred percent of funds go directly to purchasing food to fill the bags.
For Match Day details or to give go to emporiamatchday.com.
