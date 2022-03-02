The Emporia Gazette
A man wanted on drug charges in Lyon County is under arrest in North Dakota.
Inmate records show James Dean Bickerstaff, 37, is held in the Williams County Correctional Center in Williston on $50,000 bond. He was arrested last Friday on a Lyon County warrant for allegedly possessing methamphetamine.
“All that I can tell you is that it’s for an aggravated violation of the Kansas Offender Registration Act,” Lyon County Sgt. Jacob Welsh said.
Welsh added that to his knowledge, Bickerstaff has waived extradition from North Dakota and is awaiting transport to Emporia.
Bickerstaff has spent time in the Lyon County Jail, as well as state prisons. He has a record of drug offenses from 2008-14, most recently for possessing heroin and meth.
Bickerstaff left the Lyon County Jail in April 2021, as his most recent sentence expired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.