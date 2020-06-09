Nine new recoveries and one new positive were recorded in the last COVID-19 data reported by Lyon County Public Health Tuesday afternoon.
That brings the county's total number of cases to 459, with 58 patients still considered active — with six ongoing hospitalizations listed for local patients.
To date, four clusters have been identified in Lyon County, both associated with the meatpacking and private industries.
- Meatpacking: 1 cluster, 188 total cases, 10 active cases, 3 deaths
- Private Industry: 3 clusters, 102 total cases, 18 active cases, 1 death
