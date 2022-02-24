All officers within the Emporia Police Department will soon be trained in the use of Narcan, Captain Ray Mattas announced Thursday.
Narcan is used to help neutralize the effects of narcotics during a drug overdose and can be vital is saving someone’s life when they are in this medical emergency.
According to a written release, the Emporia Police Department responded to nine known drug overdose calls from illicit drugs between Feb. 1, 2021 - Feb. 1, 2022. Two of the overdose calls were from fentanyl, four from LSD, two from methamphetamine, two from heroine and one overdose from prescription narcotics.
Drug overdoses and overdose deaths are on the rise across the nation. The leading cause of death in 2020 and 2021, nationwide, for people ages 18-45 is from fentanyl overdose. In the year 2020, 37,208 people 18-45, died from fentanyl overdose. In 2021, this number rose to 41,587, for a total of 78,587 deaths. In the same time period and same demographic, the number of people who died from COVID was 53,000.
In Kansas, there were 393 deaths in 2019 from drug overdoses. In 2020 there were 477 deaths from drug overdoses. The first half of 2021 showed 338 deaths, with 44% from fentanyl, 44% from methamphetamine and the remainder being from other illegal drugs.
With this rising trend in deaths and exposure to illicit drugs, like fentanyl, the Emporia Police Department has decided to train all their officers in the use of Narcan. Sgt. Vortherms was instrumental in researching and setting up this training. The final training will be completed on Feb. 24. All patrol vehicles will be equipped with Narcan for the officer’s use in a medical emergency.
"We hope to never have to use this new life saving tool, but it is good to know we now have a greater ability to help," Mattas said in a written release.
