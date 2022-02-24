Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

A few flurries possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A few flurries possible early. Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 8F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.