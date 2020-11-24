Due to a delivery delay to the local post office, Tuesday's print edition of The Emporia Gazette did not get delivered to area communities on time.
The Tuesday Gazette should hit mailboxes tomorrow, Wednesday, with mail service. We apologize for any inconvenience.
(3) comments
Somebody needs to tell our USPS employees that Trump lost and there is no longer any reason to delay mail.
If you can read it’s not the fault of the post office. The gazette did not get the papers to the post office on time for today’s delivery. You should apologize for always blaming the hard working postal workers
Postal workers are among the finest hardest workers there are. They were directed to delay mail by DeJoy in the weeks prior to the election, as well as having new processes imposed on them, tested and dry run in the final months prior, designed to delay mail in the hopes of (largely Democratic) mail-in ballots arriving too late to be counted. I was a calculated effort, executed with surgical precision. Fortunately whistle blowers revealed it and House Democratic leaders stepped in to largely neuter DeJoy's scheming, and patriotic responsible USPS supervisors and managers refused to go along.
