This year, Kansas voters will be voting for a U.S. Senator, four U.S. Representatives and many state-level positions, including Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, Treasurer and more.
Election Day is Nov. 8, and the deadline to register to vote in the November General Election is Tuesday, Oct. 18. You can register to vote in person at the Lyon County Courthouse or online at kdor.ks.gov/Apps/VoterReg.
If you have already voted in Kansas, you do not have to re-register unless you have changed your name, address or party affiliation since the last time you registered. To check your registration status or find your polling location, go to myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView.
To request a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot, you will need to apply at the courthouse or send in a filled-out request, kssos.org/forms/Elections/AV1.pdf, by Nov. 1. Mail-in ballots must be sent on or before Nov. 8 and received by Nov. 11.
In Lyon County, early voting begins at the Anderson Building on Oct. 19 from 10 a.m.- 4 p.m., Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Early voting will continue in the County Clerk and Election Office on Oct. 24. during business hours and will end Nov. 7 at noon.
On Election Day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All Kansas voters are required to present a valid photo ID.
This year, we are once again working with the League of Women Voters Kansas to provide the most information possible for local voters. We submitted questionnaires to all candidates running for office. Visit www.vote411.org for more information on candidates and voting.
