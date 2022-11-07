I like pudding, but I don’t make it very often. Jell-O has ruined me on that particular technique.
I’ll make rice puddings when someone is sick or banana pudding once or twice a year as a treat but it has been forever and a day since I made crème brulee or crème anglaise or even chocolate pudding. When I ran across this recipe, I knew it was time to make a change.
I happen to enjoy ginger a lot but, like most cooks, tend to only use it during the holidays. Gingerroot, ginger tea, candied ginger — these are all things that can be used (in small amounts) medicinally, especially for upset stomachs. The tingly punch the flavor imparts is stimulating, like a tiny electric shock on the tastebuds. The ginger then pleasantly warms the tummy and the bloodstream.
When you go to the store you will probably see a huge chunk of gingerroot in the produce section. It resembles fat branching coral and is a light brown color. You can break off what you need; you don’t have to buy the whole thing. The nodes are clearly defined and they separate easily.
Ginger has a light skin on it that is easy to scrape off, but the plant itself is quite fibrous. You usually grate it, juice it or — like a bay leaf — throw in a piece and fish it out later.
Ginger has a sharp taste that mellows with cooking. It is warm, peppery, with a hint of sweet citrus. Depending on the variety and preparation it can be spicy-hot, too. It is an excellent palate cleanser when pickled, which is why you see it a lot at the sushi bar.
Gingerbread, ginger snaps, ginger ale — now it’s time to try ginger pudding. Let’s get cooking!
Three-ingredient Ginger Pudding
Serves 2
1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons grated ginger, give or take (around 5 inches of gingeroot)
1 1/2 cups whole milk
1 Tablespoon superfine sugar, or to taste
“It takes just three ingredients: grated ginger, milk, and sugar, which transform into a luscious, silky pudding with the help of a little magic” writes food blogger Genevieve Yam. She found this recipe in “Hong Kong Food City” by Tony Tam. “The quick curdling of the milk leaves you with a wobbly, barely set pudding that balances sweet and spicy. The creaminess of the milk is the perfect foil to ginger’s kick.”
To make this easy pudding, first grate your ginger with a microplane or ginger grater and press it through a fine-mesh strainer or piece of cheesecloth to extract the juice — you only need two tablespoons juice for two servings.
Just as an experiment, I used a grate plate to start, but found it was taking a lot of time. I peeled the rest and ran it through the food processor grater. This was fast but messy. Also, the pieces were too large for pressing, so I had to then run them with the blade to get the ginger root pulverized enough to squeeze out the liquid. The time I saved using the processor was completely offset by the time it took to pull all the fibers out of the implements.
Be sure to use whole milk for this receipt because it has the enzymes and fats you need of the ginger to do its magic. You can make superfine sugar by running regular white sugar through the food processor — once you get all the root fibers removed and rinsed clear. Don’t try powdered (confectioner’s) sugar because it will just get lumpy.
Put one tablespoon of juice into each of two bowls. The bowls will end up holing almost a cup of liquid, so size accordingly.
Gently warm your milk with sugar to between 140 and 150 degrees., and once the milk comes to temperature, pour the milk from a height of about four inches (Tony Tam says, so I does) into the ginger juice. Don’t stir and don’t move the bowls. Leave for 5 - 10 minutes to set. Serve warm or chilled.
