Good morning! Expect rain and storms to continue throughout much of the day today with a high in the low 60s.
Our top stories from the weekend:
Biden wins Kansas primary conducted with all-mail balloting -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_6d5ff932-8d65-11ea-a383-af3038a05958.html
Chamber kicks off Emporia BINGO -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_500a15f4-8d6d-11ea-b554-b3514d98e6d0.html
Miller wins Jester Award for 'outstanding instrumental performer' -
http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_782450f8-8d87-11ea-a4d7-f3275c6cf7f8.html
Top national news:
Faced with 20,000 dead, care homes seek shield from lawsuits -
https://apnews.com/8948150b9dec5b468dde0563ad28689f
Donor gives employees at hospital $1 million for bonuses -
https://apnews.com/dfaab27db5e9392ba43654d6ed25d8bb
Your uplifting story for today -
Italy Reports Fewest Virus Deaths Since Lockdown Started -
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-05-03/italy-reports-fewest-virus-deaths-since-lockdown-started
