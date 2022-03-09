John “Shorty” Hector Flippen Burton, 26, of Emporia, Kansas, passed on March 04, 2022 at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, KS.
John was born on October 21, 1995 in Wichita, KS to his father John Robert Burton. He is preceded in death by his grandpa, Hector Sanchez; grandpa, Rolland (Steve) Stephens; grandpa, Charles Burton, and Uncle Jr. John is survived by father, John Burton; grandmother, Ethylene Stephens, both of Emporia; sisters, Autumn of Illinois (30), Josie (28), and Krissy (27); brother-in-law, Sergio Vazquez all of Emporia, KS; nieces, Savanna (8), Eva (5) and Meadow (4 months); nephews, Tristan (2), River (3), and Logan (2); son, Ryker (2); significant other, Lexi Slater; uncles, John Kent and Steve Watson; aunt, Betty Sigsbee; and extended family, Janice Brown, David Shown, and Dustin Shown (28) of Emporia.
John participated in basketball, football, and weightlifting in High School. He broadcasted for the school news and KU basketball games. He loved going to car races, monster trucks, playing basketball, working on cars, was infamous for always having some kind of mustang, spending time with his baby boy, roller Skating, playing with his nieces and nephew, etc. He just started working at Camso/ Michelin and was at Simmons Pet Food as a line driver in the meat room for years, shortly before.
A viewing will be held the evening of Thursday, March 10, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The funeral will be officiated by Pastor Danny Schroder Friday, March 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Both of which will take place at Charter Funerals, 501 W 6th Ave, Emporia, KS 66801. Memorial contributions may be made to Charter Funerals to assist with arrangements or to the John Burton Go Fund Me Account.
