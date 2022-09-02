The Emporia Public Library Board of Trustees announced Friday that a new executive director has been hired.
Pauline Stacchini will succeed current executive director Robin Newell. Newell will retire on Sept. 30 after seven years.
Stacchini was the second candidate interviewed for the position.
According to a written release, Stacchini was born in Versailles, France. She obtained her Baccalauréat de Littérature from the Lycée International, in Saint Germain-en-Laye, France, Bachelor of Arts from Saint John's College in Annapolis, Maryland, and her Master’s of Library and Information Science from the University of Iowa.
In 2016, she was named an American Library Association Emerging Leader, and later became a co-chair and facilitator for the Emerging Leader classes of 2019 and 2020. She now serves as a Councilor-at-Large, creating resolutions for the Association’s Forward Together initiative and voting on member issues.
Stacchini has experience leading committees for both ALA and the Texas Library Association, as well as presenting at national and local conferences for library workers.
Previously the Reference and Instruction Librarian at Bellevue University's Freeman-Lozier Library in Bellevue, Neb., she spent four years at the Dallas Public Library in various roles, culminating in her position of manager over strategic initiatives. Most recently, she worked as a library manager at the Austin Public Library, since 2018.
Stacchini is excited to join the team at the Emporia Public Library and to develop a community-centered strategic plan to enhance the library’s positive impact. She will begin her duties on Oct. 10, with a community meet and greet scheduled for late October.
Emporia Public Library is located at 110 E. 6th Ave. For more information, please contact the library at 620-340-6464 or visit emporialibrary.org.
(1) comment
Congratulations on the appointment and welcome to Emporia, Ms. Stacchini!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.