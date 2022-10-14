Margaret (Rowlands) Holzrichter passed on October 7, 2022, at the age of 96. Margaret was born February 2, 1926, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Rev. Hugh and Mary (Rees) Rowlands. She graduated from Emporia High School (KS) and Emporia State Teacher’s College in 1948 majoring in music education. She moved to Dodge City, KS, to teach music in the middle school where she met and later married Elmer Holzrichter, who was the art teacher. They started a family and also managed a small gift shop with original art by Elmer. They moved to Kearney in 1963 when Elmer joined the art faculty at Kearney State Teachers’ College. Margaret cared for the family, taught music in elementary school and was involved in Faculty Wives. Elmer and Margaret merged their lives as artists and educators, not only making a living at both, but making art out of living. They were ardent supporters of Museum of Nebraska Art, Kearney Community Concert, and Nebraska Public Media.
Margaret loved music. She was a member of the local music teacher’s guild and a patron of the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Her greatest love was teaching children of all abilities to enjoy and play music. She was the first teacher in the area to adopt the Suzuki method of teaching piano and hosted numerous recitals.
Margaret loved her family near and far and was proud of her Welsh heritage. She was a club leader for many of her children’s activities. She often hosted her grandchildren in the summertime, treating them to waffles of many colors.
Margaret lived a life of faith. She was deeply engaged in the activities of First Presbyterian Church of Kearney including women’s circles, Bible study, hosting church events, teaching Sunday School, and serving on the Session and Board of Deacons.
Margaret is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; brothers, Edwin (Flossy) and Hubert (Mildred). She is survived by her children, Eric, Myfanwy (Marc) Carranza, Cathryn (Charles) Welch and Bronwyn (Gary) Fees; 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Margaret October 23, 2022, at 3:00 PM at the First Presbyterian Church of Kearney. Memorials in Margaret’s name can be sent to the First Presbyterian Church of Kearney or to the Kearney Family YMCA Creative Arts Program where she donated her piano for the continuing enrichment of children. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.