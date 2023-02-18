The Emporia Animal Shelter & the Humane Society of the Flint Hills will be hosting a fundraiser on Monday, Feb. 20, between 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
The local nonprofit hopes to collect $20,000 from the event, which will feature Kris Rotonda and the Jordan’s Way team. Rotunda is the founder of Jordan’s Way, an organization that raises money for local animal shelters and rescues throughout the nation. Jordan’s Way is currently on a 50-state tour where it visits two shelters/rescues per day, conducting 3-hour live Facebook fundraisers that include rescue animals, games, challenges and other festivities.
“We are so excited and grateful for this opportunity with Jordan’s Way for our shelter,” said Stephanie Achille, executive director of the Emporia Animal Shelter & the Humane Society of the Flint Hills, in an email.
According to Jordan’s Way, which has been featured on the Hallmark Channel and People TV, they’ve assisted local shelters and rescue groups in raising more than $5 million since Jan. 2021.
The event will allow community members to get an inside look at the shelter via video.
“Although this is an on-site closed event, we encourage everyone to check out our live feeds, videos, posts, and fundraisers on Facebook,” Achille said.
All staff members and volunteers will be participating, and viewers could see a few pies in the face.
“The biggest excitement and fun videos will be happening between 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Monday,” she said.
The Emporia Animal Shelter & the Humane Society of the Flint Hills saw positive changes in 2022, Achille said, via phone. She indicated the length of stay for animals has been drastically reduced from several months to five and a half weeks.
Matching donations will be received on Monday, and those interested in donating can drop off a check at the shelter Monday or visit: https://www.facebook.com/ donate /623236632860010/494114272928329.
“We also are happy to accept matching funds or sponsor donation gifts from folks the day of this event for shout outs if that would be something a group were interested in arranging,” Achille said.
