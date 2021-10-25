An Emporia street was closed for a second day Monday morning, due to road damage from a water main break.
Emporia Public Works reported the break around 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Garfield. The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center later reported the repairs would not be finished until Monday.
Some people in the area wrote on Facebook that it was the second water problem on Garfield n two weeks. That brought a response Sunday afternoon from the Emporia Public Works Director.
“there are plans to replace the line from 12th to 7th,” Dean Grant wrote. “The city will be applying for a drinking water state revolving fund loan for it.”
But a long-term answer won't happen overnight. “It all goes good, we could be constructing by late next year,” Grant wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.