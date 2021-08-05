The Friends of the Emporia Public Library will once again accept donations starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 10 at its new work/sale space located at 618 Mechanic St.
Donations of new and gently used books, magazines, DVDs and CDs will be accepted from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the new location through Sept. 9 ahead of the first library book sale in two years.
The sale will be held from Sept. 11 - 15 inside the Emporia Public Library.
Friends of the Library members are able to take advantage of a preview sale from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11. Sales are full price on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Tuesday is $10 bag day, Wednesday $5 bag day and Thursday $2 bag day. The sale for the public will run during regular library hours and end each day 30 minutes before closing.
Donations will again resume Sept. 17.
The group asks that you donate during the staffed hours and do not donate encyclopedias, VHS tapes, National Geographic magazines or textbooks.
Friends of the Library president Dee Schwinn said since they are anticipating a high volume of donations, the Friends are planning another book sale Nov. 6-10 in their new location at 618 Mechanic St.
The Friends of the Emporia Public Library’s purpose is to maintain an association of persons interested in libraries; to focus attention on the library; to stimulate the use of the library’s resources and services; to receive and encourage gifts, endowments and bequests to the library; to support and cooperate with the library in developing library services and facilities for the community; to lend legislative support where needed; to function on behalf of the library but not as the library; and to support the freedom to read as expressed in the American Library Association Bill of Rights.
For more information on the Friends and how to join, visit the Friends page on the library’s website at emporialibrary.org, like the library on Facebook or contact EPL Executive Director Robin Newell at 620-340-6464 for additional information.
