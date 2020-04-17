The number of confirmed positives of COVID-19 in Lyon County went up by double-digits for the second time in just three days on Friday.
Lyon County Public Health reported 10 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the total in the county to 57. With those 10, positives within the county have skyrocketed this week; from 32 on Tuesday to 57 Friday. One more probable positive was also reported Friday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 73.
The number of recovered patients within the county also went up slightly Friday, with one more patient getting over the virus. That gives Lyon County 42 active cases.
“Active cases are a test confirmed positive or a probable positive that require disease and contact investigation,” read a statement from Lyon County Public Health.
Lyon County was reported to have 33,690 residents by the 2010 US Census. The 42 active cases means .12 percent of total residents in the county are currently struggling with COVID-19. When the patients who have recovered are accounted for, .21 percent of county residents have had virus.
The number of total cases also rose significantly for the state as a whole on Friday. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 117 new cases in its daily report, bringing Kansas to 1,705 in all. There have so far been 84 deaths in the state.
Statewide, the rate of infection for those who self-identified as African-American is disproportionately higher than other ethnicities. The 280 cases accounts for 128.44 people among every 1,000 within the demographic. In comparison, 39.88 of every 1,000 people who identify as white have been effected statewide.
Lyon County Public Health releases its latest numbers at around 3 p.m. daily.
(1) comment
Are the tests in Kansas just for the corona virus, or are they COVID 19 tests. I have heard that the annual flu shot may cause someone to test positive for the corona virus, the "ingredients of the flu shot change yearly as they place their bets as to what might circulate". If you read about the briefings, they are discussing testing for the corona virus, of which 2 circulate every year with symptoms like the common cold (there are 4 + COVID 19) and go unnoticed, but COVID 19 is not one of those two. People dying of whatever may very well test positive for the corona virus, but not necessarily have COVID 19. But, I guess if they code it that way, it brings in more money! https://www.kctv5.com/coronavirus/kansas-lags-in-covid-19-testing-clouding-states-reopening/article_104f7e71-382c-57ee-9850-2224d1283ed3.html I think they are correct "corona viruses", but not necessarily COVID 19, and I believe the articles are written in a way to have a defense if confronted, "Well, we never said...........". Yeah, but you ruined the economy of the state over it! Information on corona viruses from webmd: https://www.webmd.com/lung/coronavirus-strains#1-3
"A brain is a terrible thing to waste." In closing, "NO MORE!"
