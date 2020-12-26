Debra Joyce Neer, 57, of Emporia Kansas, passed away on December 22, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer. Debra was born on October 21, 1963 to Joe W. and Ida Joan Neer in Topeka Kansas. The family moved to Emporia Kansas shortly after Debra’s birth.
After graduating from Emporia High School in 1982, she worked in several jobs in Emporia and the Strong City area.
Debra enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews and was known as wonderful “Aunt Deb” to all of them. Debra was an avid pet lover. She had several dogs and cats throughout her lifetime, which she loved and enjoyed as her own. Debra enjoyed bowling and participated in league activities at the Bluestem bowling alley for a few years earlier in her life.
Debra accepted Christ as her Savior in 2017 when she was baptized into the kingdom of God.
Debra is survived by her parents, Joe and Joan Neer of Emporia, one sister, Barbara Neer of Topeka and two brothers, Robert (Janell) Neer and Joe Neer Jr., of Emporia and lifetime good friend Richard Vandergrift.
In lieu of cards and flowers, Debra and the family have asked that donations be made to “Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter,” Humane Society, P. O. Box 845 Emporia, Kansas or the “June Bug Cancer Foundation,” Emporia Cancer Center, 1401 W. 12th Ave. Emporia, Kansas.
