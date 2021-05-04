Nan Purviance-Berger of Bend, Oregon died Thursday, April 22 at home with her husband and son at her side. Nan was born in Emporia February 24, 1944 to Ralph Purviance and Mildred Paulson. She graduated from Emporia High School in 1962 and Emporia State in 1966.
Nan taught several years in Topeka and then in New Jersey before marrying in 1972 and moving to Milford, PA. They also lived for 15 years in South Carolina before moving to Oregon in 2010. Nan volunteered at many charitable organizations, but most often at equine-assisted therapeutic facilities. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Bend.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; a son, David (Karla) and triplet grandchildren, Ella, Mary, and Reilly of Seattle. Nan is also survived by a brother, Charlie of San Diego; a sister, Gloria of Pomeroy, Washington and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A private service is planned later this year in Milford, Pennsylvania.
