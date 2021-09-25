Reviewed by Craig Carlson
“The Comfort Book,” by Matt Haig, Penguin Life, 2021, $22.00
While I usually don’t read books that seem like they are graduation commencement speeches in book form, this title was happily not that. There were stories and quotes that struck me hard, like I needed to hear this right now, hard. “The Comfort Book” by Matt Haig is meant to be read in any order the reader wants. One can read the four parts straight through, or open it at random. That is what I did and that is what drew me into this book.
His approach is practical. He mentions that hope is not like happiness. You don’t have to be happy to have hope. This was reassuring to me, because I never thought hope was always bright and giddy despite what I was reading otherwise. Even though you may be annoyed and exhausted, if you are willing to try again tomorrow, that is hope.
I found out that he has the same approach to food as I do. He enjoys recipes that are mostly gathering ingredients and mixing them together. He calls this, “A kind of get-together for food.” At the end of this essay, you will know more about hummus and be able to throw some together yourself.
I especially love how he phrases things. Along with the advice, “Be Curious and Hydrate”, he says “Get a routine baggy enough to live in.” I love that. He acknowledges that a routine is good, but life needs to be flexible. He also mentions that we talk a lot about ladders. There are corporate ladders and property ladders. Another excellent quote is: “The trouble with ladders is they give you no room to move around. Just room to fall.”
There are pages long and full of intrigue like the essay entitled, “Knowledge and the Forest.” But you will also find a page with only one sentence about pasta. When at times he seems to ramble on, just remember, you can skip that essay. He would be okay with that.
Equal parts self-care manual and memoir the author mixes quantum physics, a love of forests and Nellie Bly. He stresses several times to always choose kindness, especially toward yourself.
If you find yourself enjoying this book, the author has written other similar titles: “Notes on a Nervous Planet”, a look at digital life, and his memoir, “Reasons to Stay Alive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.