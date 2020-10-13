Flint Hills Technical College President Dean Hollenbeck has announced his plan to retire at the end of the academic year, June 2021.
“It has been one of my greatest honors to have served Flint Hills Technical College over the past 15 years. I am grateful to everyone who has served beside me and we have made great strides in making FHTC one of the leading institutions for technical education in the State of Kansas and across our country,” Hollenbeck said in his email to FHTC employees.
Serving as FHTC President since 2006, Dr. Hollenbeck has led the College through transitions and growth including initial accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission (HLC), numerous academic agreements with 4-year institutions, additional partnerships with area high schools, fundraising, and most recently, guiding the College through a pandemic. Hollenbeck also served on many local boards and committees. Always a voice for technical education, he has established and cultivated business and community partnerships that will continue to benefit students at FHTC.
“Dean’s retirement as President of FHTC is with honor and distinction. I know that his contributions to FHTC, the staff, and the graduates during his long tenure are beyond measure and I want to thank him personally for that,” said Ken Roemer, FHTC Board of Trustees Chair. “The college saw significant change and growth under his leadership and will leave it well positioned for the future. Thank you Dean. Enjoy your well-deserved retirement with your family. You have earned it.”
Hollenbeck’s history shows his dedication to education. He began his career as an Agriculture instructor in Lenapah, Oklahoma in 1974. He was then at Colorado Northwestern Community College and the Colorado Community College System in Denver. While there, he served as the State FFA Advisor and the Director of Business and Industry Training for the community college system, in addition to working out of the Governor’s Office of Business Development as Director of the Colorado First program. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture Education from Oklahoma State University and his Master’s and Ph.D. in Vocational Education Administration from Colorado State University.
The FHTC Board of Trustees will appoint a Transition and Search Team to develop a comprehensive plan for the recruitment and selection of a President for the Board’s approval, the active search will begin this December.
For more information about Flint Hills Technical College, visit www.fhtc.edu.
Thank you for your service to FHTC and to technical education, President Hollenbeck.
