There are a lot of moving parts to any organization, and the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce is no exception. Smooth operations are fueled by behind-the-scenes contributions of generous volunteers, from the board of directors to various committee members. Here’s a peek at some of those opportunities available to Chamber members.
Ambassadors Committee – A minimum of six months as an active Chamber member is required. Ambassadors serve as the public relations arm of the Chamber at ribbon cuttings, open houses, Business After Hours, luncheons, and other meetings and events. Ambassadors make courtesy calls on new and existing Chamber members to develop strong relationships and encourage active participation. Committee membership is limited to 40 members.
Annual Meeting Committee – This group organizes and implements the Chamber’s annual business meeting—the largest annual gathering of businesspeople in the area. Committee members are tasked with recognizing the outgoing and incoming Chairman of the Board, Business of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, Committee of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement honorees.
Christmas Parade Committee – Highly organized committee members organize and implement the annual community Christmas Parade and Dedication and Mayor’s Lighting Ceremony. Everyone enjoys participating with this long-running holiday celebration.
Government Matters Committee – This committee guides the Chamber in being proactive in initiating and supporting government policies that contribute to a good business climate. They mount campaigns to oppose those that adversely affect the business community. On behalf of the Chamber, the committee hosts dialogues throughout the year with elected officials, and hosts candidate forums during election years.
Leadership Emporia Committee – Members must be graduates of a Chamber Leadership program. They continue to learn new leadership capacities and incorporate them into an educational program designed to nurture and enhance the leadership skills of individuals from all segments of our community who wish to become involved in shaping the area’s future.
We are fortunate to have involved, inspired and committed Chamber members who ensure that all our moving parts continue operating smoothly, no matter what issues and obstacles may appear. Our sincere gratitude to all those individuals working behind the scenes to make the Emporia Area Chamber better every year.
Are you interested in participating with one or more of these committees? If you’re not yet a Chamber member, join us in either a business or individual capacity. If you are a Chamber member, contact Chamber President and CEO Jeanine McKenna to express your interest and to get more information. We look forward to having you as part of our team!
It’s a great day in Emporia!
