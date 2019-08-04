It’s already been a successful golf season for young Gentry Scheve.
Sunday, however, the Emporia high senior-to-be added another trophy to the mantle.
After warding off a second-round push from Chad Buchholz, Scheve emerged as the Emporia City Men’s Golf Champion, finishing the two rounds of play, held at ECC and the Emporia Municipal Golf Course, with a 10-under, four strokes ahead of Buchholz.
“Coming in, that was a big goal, I wanted to win,” Scheve said. “Two years ago, I was pretty close, I was one back through the first nine the second day. Ever since then, I’ve ... let it get away on the back nine. I really wanted to win this.”
Scheve held a five-stroke lead after day one, but heading into the final five holes of the weekend, Buchholz had made up enough ground to tie things up entering the 14th hole.
Out came one of Scheve’s best holes of the weekend, which put him back in front for good as he eagled a par-five with a three.
“I knew he’d caught me, that it was pretty close,” Scheve said. “I said, he’s been making putts, he’s been making birdies and I haven’t. All you’ve got to do is keep playing solid, you’re hitting the ball great, just not making putts. You have that other gear, especially on your home course, just kick it in there. In the back of my mind, I knew I was going to make (an) eagle ... as soon as I made that eagle, I was pretty sure that got it done.”
Buchholz gained one more stroke towards Scheve on the 17th hole, but couldn’t keep a continual pace late.
“(Scheve) stepped up,” Buchholz said. “I had two wayward drives that cost me at least two shots right there (and) he made a heck of an eagle on 14 and that kind of was it.
“The whole goal today was get out quick, make some birdies, put some pressure on him, which I did, and he responded really, really big. He’s a heck of a player.”
It was another championship effort from Scheve, who was the 5A state runner up on a tiebreak playoff for the championship back in May. He also won the KJGA Tour Championship earlier this summer at the municipal golf course.
“When I had the four shot lead there, I learned a lot from that,” Scheve said of his championship round from earlier in the summer. “I really took the same things from that as I did from this. I learned a lot from it and that really helped me these two days too.”
It was enough to help him hold things together as his five-stroke lead at the end of day one was cut down to three midway through his second round of play. A few holes later, the three-time city champ Buchholz was dead even.
But Scheve kept his focus forward to be dubbed the city champ.
“It gives me a lot of confidence,” he said. “It gives me a lot of confidence to know that I can shoot one really good day out south and come back it up and not have my best stuff, still shoot a good, respectable score and get the job done.”
That job gave him a two-day total of 133 (-10). Buchholz was just four strokes off that pace with a 137 (-6). Third place was Caleb Schmid at an even par, while fourth went to Colton Massey (+1) and fifth was Chase Coble (+4).
“He is one of the top golfers in the state,” Buchholz said of Scheve. “My entire goal was to make it interesting and I did. He’s good. He is always going to be there (but) that back nine proved that I’m good, too, and I can keep up with him, but I’ve got to play well because he will play well. The future’s going to be fun. You’re going to have to play really good, you’re going to have to be under par to win the city championship. There’s some other good kids, even younger than him, coming up in the next three, four, five years. The next few years, it’s going to be tough for us guys that are in our 40’s and 30’s, but it’s fun to come out and see how well we can compete against (them). I’m happy with how I played, there’s just a couple swings both days I wish I had back.”
Other winners:
Women’s City Championship: Carol Krueger; Men’s 1st Flight: Luke Thompson; 2nd Flight: Steve Neill; 3rd Flight: Caden Massey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.