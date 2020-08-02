Bob Hamilton, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, is spending the days before the Tuesday primary crisscrossing the state to meet as many voters as possible. Last week, he visited 32 towns and cities but when he stopped in Emporia on Saturday evening, he showed no signs of slowing down.
“Campaigning has been fun,” Hamilton said. “Getting our message out and meeting people, I’ve enjoyed it.”
Hamilton is a self-described “conservative outsider.” His platform is pro-life, pro-border security, pro-2nd Amendment and pro-Trump.
A plumber from Overland Park, Hamilton built his business “from scratch” with his wife, Teresa. He sold the business in 2017, noting that over the course of 34 years, he “created hundreds of good-paying jobs. I know how important small businesses are to a strong economy.”
As one of 11 Republican candidates running for a chance to fill the seat being vacated by Senator Pat Roberts, Hamilton said he feels he is more “electable” than his competitors.
“Polling is very close between me, Kris [Kobach] and Roger [Marshall] but about 12% of people are still undecided,” Hamilton said. “I have a lot of commercials so people know who I am from TV, but I like to meet them one-on-one to show them I’m a real person, that I am who I say I am. Once I meet with people, I can swing them to vote for me.”
For more information about Hamilton, visit bobhamiltonforkansas.com
