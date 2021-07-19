Special to The Gazette
DENVER — Alexus Hatcher, a 12th grade student at Chase County Junior/Senior School, has earned a position on the Kansas state/provincial National High School rodeo team.
Hatcher will be traveling with fellow teammates to Lincoln, Neb., July 18 - 24 to compete at the 73rd annual National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in the girl’s cutting competition.
Featuring more than 1,650 contestants from 44 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia, Mexico and New Zealand, the NHSFR is the world’s largest rodeo. In addition to competing for more than $150,000 in prizes and over $200,000 in added money, NHSFR contestants will also be competing for more than $375,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named an NHSFR World Champion.
To earn this title, contestants must finish in the top 20 — based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds — to advance to Saturday evening’s final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores.
Again, this year, the Saturday championship performance will be televised nationally as a part of the Cinch High School Rodeo Tour telecast series on RFD-TV. Live broadcasts of each NHSFR performance will air online at www.RidePass.com. Performance times began Sunday and continues daily 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. through July 24.
Along with great rodeo competition and the chance to meet new friends from around the world, NHSFR contestants have the opportunity to enjoy shooting sports, volleyball, contestant dances, family-oriented activities, church services sponsored by Golden Spur Ministries and shopping at the NHSFR tradeshow.
To follow your local favorites at the NHSFR, visit NHSRA.com daily for complete results. For ticket information, visit http://www.nhsfrlincoln.com.
