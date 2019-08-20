Additional victim testimony was heard Tuesday during the second day of trial for a former Emporia chiropractor charged with sex crimes against female patients.
The alleged victim testified that while she was receiving treatment to areas of her neck and back on Feb. 15, 2018, Dr. Eric Hawkins reached beneath her pants and massaged her buttocks and upper thigh without consent. The alleged victim said she noticed Hawkins had an erection immediately after the incident and that he proceeded to embrace her — again without consent or prior warning — twice, once while she was still on the examination table and again before she left the exam room.
“He went below my hip bone, like against my inner thigh down a few inches and started rubbing there,” the alleged victim testified.
“You indicated that you were afraid when that happened, what exactly was it that made you afraid?” asked Assistant County Attorney Carissa Brinker.
“I didn’t think he should ever do that without asking me or telling me why he was doing it, especially as a man,” the alleged victim continued. “It was the most afraid I’ve ever been in my life.”
Separate testimonies from the alleged victim’s father, roommate and friends independently confirmed how distressed she behaved on the day of the supposed incident.
“She was a wreck,” the roommate testified. “She was bawling; her whole bed was shaking. Me and [a friend] didn’t know what else to do but ask her what happened. She was hyperventilating, it took her like 30 seconds for it to come out. She couldn’t talk she was crying so bad.”
“She texted me, ‘I don’t want to go to this chiropractor,’" added the alleged victim’s father. ‘Today, he made me feel so uncomfortable. I need to talk to you about it, it wasn’t OK.’ ...[When I called her] she was bawling … I said, ‘What do you want to do?’ and she said, ‘Go to the police.’”
After meeting with officers and detectives from the Emporia Police Department in the following days, the alleged victim and her father were instructed to return to Hawkins’ practice to collect medical records. Records were obtained for around 15 to 20 of the alleged victim’s prior visits to the office, but no visit review was filed for the day of the alleged incident.
Having obtained a search warrant on March 6, Emporia Police Detective David Holmes requested the same documents, finding a report for the day in question had been filed sometime between the two record searches. The newly-found report mentioned additional procedures involving the alleged victim’s sacrum, the bone which connects to the coccyx or “tailbone," which had not appeared in previous appointment reviews. Holmes also recovered a transaction receipt from the Feb. 15 visit.
“Could you draw any conclusions for the review of those audit logs?” asked Defense Attorney Christopher M. Joseph.
“To me, it appeared the record had been changed after the fact,” Holmes said.
Testimony in the trial of Eric Hawkins is set to resume 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Lyon County Courthouse. Jury deliberation could begin as early as Wednesday afternoon.
"He said, she said." I thought doctors usually wore a lab coat type thing that would cover the "area" of an erection should one be present. Are chiropractors different? This is a serious crime to be convicted of, and frankly, I knew of someone here that was raped and went to trial, and none of it was ever reported in the Gazette, and no it did not involve a minor. I see the possibility of a conduct issue from a professional standpoint in not following proper protocol when dealing with a patient, but criminal beyond a shadow of a doubt, I'm not seeing it. I just keep thinking if all the rapes were publicized that maybe others would have come forward to support their allegations. So............
