A little over a month after the MIAA announced the cancellation of the fall sports season on Aug. 14, a group that includes Pittsburg State, Missouri Western and Northwest Missouri State is inching towards returning and playing outside of the conference, according to the News-Press. But while many of its conference rivals gear up to compete once again, Emporia State indicated Monday that it has no plans to join them.
“With things the way they are now we are not going to pursue outside competition this fall,” ESU athletic director Kent Weiser said in a statement. “We are going to look at it as a good developmental year. If things would drastically change, as far as testing and all of those kind of things, we might revisit that. But with the facts we have right now, Emporia State does not plan to have outside competition for our fall sports.”
As ESU’s programs continue team activities, back on the field after a temporary, COVID-19 related lockdown, some of its conference foes are ready to play games again. On Sept. 19, Pitt State announced plans to play as many as five non-conference games this fall beginning with a Nov. 14 trip to Stephen F. Austin. Meanwhile, according to the News-Press, both Missouri Western and NWMS are working toward scheduling non-conference meetings of their own.
Last week, the conference’s athletic voted 10-2 to return to competition, but the motion was not approved by the MIAA’s university presidents, who turned it by a vote of 5-5 with two abstentions, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal. An ESU spokesperson could not confirm Monday how Weiser voted.
