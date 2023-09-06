It is with great sorrow that I write this obituary for Steven Edward Baxter. He went to sleep at his home in Live Oak, Florida, and woke up in heaven on Monday, August 21, 2023. He was 49 years old.
Steve was born August 4,1974, the son of Betty Jean (Rhoads) and Steven Ralph Baxter in Emporia, KS. He was proud to be the father of Micah-el Lee Baxter and Gabriel Levi Baxter; his precious daughter, Zariel Ann Bedelia Phinazee who was born on his fortieth birthday; and his son, not of blood but of love, Alexander Raulerson all in FL.
Education was important to Steve, if he was teaching or as the student. He was currently working on “Gospel Project” spending hundreds of hours researching scripture. Steve was a published author of many articles and his book, “Revoluntionary Spirituality: Awakening to your True Self.”
Steve loved nature from his childhood to his years in Boy Scouts where he earned the rank of Life Scout. He loved being the owner of the “Suwannee Canoe Outpost.” He was guide as well as owner, he led many trips in kayaks, canoes and rafts down the Suwannee River.
Steve served in the Florida National Guard and earned the Distinguished Honor Graduate of his Officer Candidate School class.
He was a man of many talents and characteristics. He was dependable; he was trustworthy; he was intelligent; he was fair; he was honest; he was selfless, he was thoughtful; he was a devoted father; he was kind. Mostly, Steve was loved.
Steve was predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth (Betty) Jean Rhoads Baxter, 2000; his maternal grandmother, Barbara Ann Rhoads, 2023; his paternal grandparents, Clarabelle Albertina (Hawks) 2019 and John Elward Baxter 1993; and his aunt, Janice Marie Rhoads, 2000.
Those left to mourn are his father, Steven Ralph Baxter, Emporia, KS; his children, Micah and Gabriel; Zariel; and Alex all of FL; his “brudder”, Curtis Baxter (Gina), Derby, KS; sister, Brieanna (Skye), Emporia, KS; his maternal grandfather, Albert Eugene “Gene” Rhoads, Emporia, KS; uncles, Mike (Lea) Baxter, Springfield, MO, David Dale Rhoads, Neosho Rapids; and his aunts, April Baxter Davis, Wichita, KS, Shirley Baxter Selchert (Brian), Queen Creek, AZ, and Mary Ann Rhoads-Richardson (Robert), Emporia, KS; also, his many cousins, nephews and nieces.
There will be a graveside service, Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 1:30 at Mount Hope Cemetery near Neosho Rapids, KS.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made in Steve’s name to one of his favorite charities, “All Within My Hands.” Please follow the link to donate online.
